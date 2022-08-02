Geeky Gadgets

OnePlus 10T unboxed ahead of official launch (Video)

oneplus 10T

The new OnePlus 10T smartphone will be made official at a press event tomorrow, now a video has been posted on YouTube with the title ‘Embargos are Overrated’, so it looks like someone has broken an embargo on the handset.

The video below gives us a look at the design and some of the features of the new OnePlus 10T smartphone ahead of its official launch.

We previously heard that the handset would come with OxygenOS 13 and the handset will feature a 6.67-inch OLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution, the display will apparently have a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and it will be available with a range of RAM and storage options.

The device will have a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back of the handset.

The front camera will feature a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies. On the rear of the handset, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

We will have full information on the new OnePlus 10T handset when the device gets official at the press event tomorrow.

Source NTFTW, GSM Arena

