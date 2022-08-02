OnePlus 10T unboxed ahead of official launch (Video)

The new OnePlus 10T smartphone will be made official at a press event tomorrow, now a video has been posted on YouTube with the title ‘Embargos are Overrated’, so it looks like someone has broken an embargo on the handset.

The video below gives us a look at the design and some of the features of the new OnePlus 10T smartphone ahead of its official launch.

﻿

We previously heard that the handset would come with OxygenOS 13 and the handset will feature a 6.67-inch OLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution, the display will apparently have a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and it will be available with a range of RAM and storage options.

The device will have a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back of the handset.

The front camera will feature a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies. On the rear of the handset, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

We will have full information on the new OnePlus 10T handset when the device gets official at the press event tomorrow.

Source NTFTW, GSM Arena

