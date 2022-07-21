New OnePlus 10T launching August 3rd

OnePlus has revealed that their new smartphone, the OnePlus 10T will be made official at a press event on the 3rd of August.

The event will take place in New York on the 3rd of August at 10 AM EDT and the company will also unveil their new Oxygen OS 13.

It’s my pleasure to announce that OnePlus’ second global flagship smartphone of 2022 – the OnePlus 10T 5G – and OxygenOS 13 will launch in New York City on August 3.

That’s right – we’re doing our first in-person launch since the OnePlus 7T back in 2019, and we want you to be there. But before you secure your place in the audience, let us tell you a little bit about the OnePlus 10T and our latest software release.

As you’ve probably noticed, the OnePlus 10T uses the same T nomenclature that has, since the debut of the OnePlus 3T, always represented a holistic performance upgrade. With the OnePlus 10T, we’re taking this concept to the next level – evolving the device’s upgrades beyond improvements to speed alone by leveraging new technologies to deliver key advancements to the OnePlus experience.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new OnePlus smartphone and its range of features when it is made official next month.

Source OnePlus

