OnePlus 10T smartphone to cost £799

We have been hearing rumors about the new OnePlus 10T smartphone for some time and now we have details on how much it will cost.

The new OnePlus 10T was recently listed on Amazon and it looks like the handset will retail for £799 in the UK, the listing also confirmed some of the specifications.

As a reminder the handset will come with a 6.67-inch OLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution, the display will apparently have a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device will be powered by a Qualcomm snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and it will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it will not feature a MicroSD card slot.

The new OnePlus 10T will also feature a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back.

These will include a front-facing 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies. On the rear of the handset, there will be a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset will have 150W fast charging and a 4800 mAh battery which should offer really fast charging on the device, how fast it will charge is not known as yet.

Source Rootmygalaxy

