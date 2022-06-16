OnePlus 10T to feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

We have heard a number of rumors about the new OnePlus 10T smartphone and now we have some more details on the device.

According to a recent report, the new OnePlus 10 T will be powered by a Qualcomm snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor.

The handset is rumored to come with a 6.67-inch OLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution, the display will apparently have a 120Hz refresh rate.

Other rumored specifications on the handset will include a range of high-end cameras, with three cameras on the rear of the device and a single camera on the front.

The front camera will apparently be a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies. On the rear of the handset, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new OnePlus 10T is also rumored to come with a 4800 mAh battery and it will feature 150W fast charging which should charge the device in no time.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about this new OnePlus smartphone and ad soon as we get some more details about the device, including a full list of specifications, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

