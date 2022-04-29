OnePlus 10R smartphone gets official

The new OnePlus 10R smartphone is now official, the handset comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage then the new OnePlus 10R also comes with a microSD card slot. The handset features a 4500 mAh battery and it comes with 80W fast charging and also reverses charging. The battery can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in just 32 minutes. on the standard device.

There is also the OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition which comes with 150W SUPERVOOC charging that can charge the handset to 100 percent in an impressive 17 minutes.

The device comes with a range of cameras, there are three cameras on the rear and one camera on the front of the handset. On the front of the new OnePlus smartphone, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle main camera, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The handset will start at INR 38,999 which is about $510 at the current exchange rate.

