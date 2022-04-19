OnePlus 10R launching 28th April

OnePlus has revealed some more information about its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 10R, the handset will be launching on the 28th of April.

OnePlus has released some of the specifications on the new OnePlus 10R ahead of its launch next week, you can see a tweet from the company below.

Always fast, forever smooth. Get ready for a seamless smartphone experience with the 120Hz Fluid Display of the new #OnePlus10R Know more: https://t.co/WaA8u6p3se#MorePowerToYou pic.twitter.com/L9y7SJo4Ai — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 19, 2022

The new OnePlus 10R smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max mobile processor and it will also come with a 120Hz display, the handset will feature a Hyperboost Gaming Engine and will come with 150W SuperVOOC charging.

Previous rumors have suggested that the display on the handset will measure 6.7 inches and it will come with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

As well as the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max mobile processor the handset is expected to feature a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The new OnePlus 10R is rumored to come with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the handset, there will ve a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. We will have full details on the handset when it launches next week.

Source OnePlus / Twitter

