OnePlus 10 Pro now available for £799 in the UK

The new OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone is now available to buy in the UK and prices for the handset start at £799.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display that comes with a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels.

The device features the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM. There is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

The new OnePlus smartphone comes with OxygenOS which is based on Google’s Android 12, it features a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The device features a range of cameras, on the back of the handset there is a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the new OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The new OnePlus 10 Pro comes in a choice of two colors Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest, the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model cost £799, the 12GB of RAM and 256GB model costs £899. You can find out more details about the handset at the link below.

Source OnePlus

