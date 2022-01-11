OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone gets official

OnePlus has launched their latest Android smartphone, the OnePlus 10 Pro and the handset comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display that comes with a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels.

The handset is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

There is a choice of two different storage options 128GB or 256GB, the handset does not come with any expandable storage.

The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, and it has a range of high-end cameras.

On the front of the new OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the device, there is a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The new OnePlus smartphone comes with ColorOS 12.1 which is based on Google’s Android 12 OS and the handset will be available in China.

Prices for the device start at CNY 4,699 which is about $737 at the current exchange rate, the top model retail for about $831. As yet OnePlus has not revealed when the handset will be launching outside of China, as soon as we get some more details we will let you know.

Source OnePlus, GSM Arena

