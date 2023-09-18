How to use Notion Formulas 2.0 and its new features

In the realm of productivity tools, Notion has been a game-changer. Its versatility and adaptability have made it a favorite among professionals and casual users alike. Recently, Notion has taken a significant leap forward, introducing a comprehensive update to its formula language. This update, known as Notion Formulas 2.0, is the most significant in years and promises to enhance the user experience significantly.

Notion has always been known for its formula language, a feature that allowed users to create complex calculations and data manipulations within their workspace. However, with the introduction of Notion Formulas 2.0, the company has completely revamped this feature. The new formula language is more powerful, more flexible, and more user-friendly than its predecessor, Notion Formulas 1.0.

Notion Formulas 2.0 explained

One of the most significant aspects of this update is the automatic conversion of old formulas to the new language. This means that all existing formulas will continue to function as before, ensuring a seamless transition for users. However, any changes or new formulas created moving forward will need to be done using the new formula language.

The introduction of multi-line editing is another significant change. This feature allows users to edit multiple lines of a formula at once, making it easier to manage complex calculations. Additionally, the new formula language introduces a new way to reference properties, providing users with more flexibility and control over their data.

The update also brings access to arrays with formulas. This feature allows users to manipulate and analyze data in new and powerful ways. The introduction of new operators like map, filter, find, let, join, and style further enhances this capability. These operators allow users to perform a variety of tasks, from filtering data to applying styles to their outputs.

One of the most exciting features of Notion Formulas 2.0 is the ability to apply rich text formatting to any output. This means that users can now customize the appearance of their data, making it easier to read and understand. The use of variables in formulas is another significant addition, providing users with even more flexibility and control over their calculations.

What’s new in Formulas 2.0

Writing and editing formulas is easier — Formulas can be written multi-line in the editor (with tabs and comments too!), and errors are more actionable. When you write formulas, you’ll see an expanded editor box that supports multi-line editing – making it easier to view and edit long formulas. Plus, we now type-check and highlight errors directly in the editor box, so you can easily fix your syntax and ensure your formulas work.

Formulas now support rich data outputs — previously, formulas only supported text, numeric, and checkbox (boolean) outputs. Now, they also support displaying pages, dates, people, and lists.

You can access more information directly — formulas are now smarter, so they can reach into properties of related databases, as well as access information like member’s emails and names.

The ability to display specific things in a relation is another powerful feature of the new formula language. This allows users to create more complex and meaningful relationships between their data. Additionally, the ability to count the length of arrays provides users with a new way to analyze their data.

Create your own variables with let

“Formulas now support local variable creation. Just like with traditional Javascript, let creates a variable using the name of the first argument and the value of the second argument. The third argument is where you write the rest of your formula, using your newly created variable.

For example, if you’re writing a formula that references total cost, where cost is the sum of a few properties, you may not want to sum together those properties multiple times while writing your formula.” Style rich text formatting

The use of style to apply rich text formatting is another significant addition. This feature allows users to customize the appearance of their data, making it more visually appealing and easier to understand.

Formulas 2.0 is a significant update that promises to enhance the user experience significantly. With its new features and improvements, it provides users with more power, flexibility, and control over their data. Whether you’re a seasoned Notion user or new to the platform, this update is sure to provide you with new ways to work smarter and more efficiently. For more information on how to use the new Notion Formers 2.0 in your workflows, notebooks and more jump over to the official website.



