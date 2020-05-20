Notion productivity app is now free for personal use

The Notion productivity application and online web service available on iOS, Android, Windows and Mac is now free to use as a personal task management system and notetaking app. “Write, plan, collaborate, and get organized — all in one tool.”

“No matter how you want to improve, Notion is flexible enough help you achieve your goals. Meal planners, reading lists, and habit trackers all live side-by-side — no more switching between apps to stay on target. Reach the entire world by making any Notion page a publicly-accessible website with a single click. A resume, portfolio, or personal website — publishing pages with Notion lets you express yourself and be discovered by everyone, anywhere.”

🤘 Starting today, Notion is free for personal use. We used to have a storage limit on our free plan, but no more! Everyone should have access to our tools to create what they need. Write, plan, and get organized at https://t.co/ChnIAo3WtV. https://t.co/y79q2cpmsl — Notion (@NotionHQ) May 19, 2020

“Notion is an all-in-one workspace where you can write, plan, collaborate and get organized – it allows you to take notes, add tasks, manage projects & more. “

Source : Notion : Twitter

