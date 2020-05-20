Geeky Gadgets

Notion productivity app is now free for personal use

Notion

The Notion productivity application and online web service available on iOS, Android, Windows and Mac is now free to use as a personal task management system and notetaking app. “Write, plan, collaborate, and get organized — all in one tool.”

“No matter how you want to improve, Notion is flexible enough help you achieve your goals. Meal planners, reading lists, and habit trackers all live side-by-side — no more switching between apps to stay on target. Reach the entire world by making any Notion page a publicly-accessible website with a single click. A resume, portfolio, or personal website — publishing pages with Notion lets you express yourself and be discovered by everyone, anywhere.”

“Notion is an all-in-one workspace where you can write, plan, collaborate and get organized – it allows you to take notes, add tasks, manage projects & more. “

Source : Notion : Twitter

