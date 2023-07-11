How to use Notion Projects management feature

Notion is a powerful tool that brings speed and clarity to project management. Its AI-powered features and integrations with other tools make it a comprehensive solution for managing complex projects. Whether you are a small team or a large organization, Notion can help streamline your project management process and ensure that nothing slips through the cracks. Recently the official notion team rolled out a new feature called Notion Projects providing an easy way to manage a variety of more complex tasks. Notion is designed to simplify and optimize project management from start to finish.

Notion is more than just a project management tool; it’s a flexible platform that caters to teams of varied sizes. The beauty of Notion lies in its unlimited customization options, allowing teams to tailor their work environment to align with their specific needs.

Project visualization

One of Notion’s notable features is its ability to provide a timeline view of projects. This comprehensive overview enables teams to visualize how different tasks intersect, helping to resolve dependencies and ensure deadlines are met. In addition, Notion allows you to capture every detail in a tabular format, making sure all elements contributing to larger goals are tracked effectively.

For those managing projects spanning multiple days, Notion seamlessly incorporates a calendar view into any project. This visual display enables teams to track what is shipping and when. Furthermore, the platform provides the flexibility to choose exactly what information is tracked, allowing teams to create priority labels, status tags, and more, thus crafting a workflow that fits like a glove.

Automation

One key strength of Notion is its ability to automate workflows. This function drastically reduces time spent on manual tasks, facilitating streamlined task flows, bug reports, database entries, and document outlines.

Notion allows teams to filter and sort information according to individual needs. This feature proves exceptionally useful in large projects where team members may prefer to view only tasks assigned to them or items marked as urgent.

Project task management and progress tracking

Notion simplifies project management by breaking down projects into manageable tasks and sub-tasks. This system also assigns tasks with due dates, providing clear guidelines on what needs to be done and by when. A progress bar provides a real-time representation of project advancement towards its launch.

AI powered assistance

Notion leverages AI to fast-track the creation of quality project documents. This functionality can generate a preliminary draft for project plans in seconds. Alternatively, teams can write their initial plan and ask the AI to enhance its effectiveness. The AI also undertakes tedious tasks, adding user stories, key results, updates, and more to every project deliverable.

Integration with tools and apps

Notion pairs smoothly with other digital tools such as Github, Slack, Figma, Amplitude, and Jira. This integration allows for a seamless workflow, bringing pull requests, issues, repos, release metrics, experiment results, and more directly into Notion.

Getting started with Notion is a breeze. Explore the template gallery and get set up with just one click. Notion also offers wikis and docs at no extra cost, allowing for a centralized workspace that is efficient, organized, and conducive to productivity.

Notion provides a dynamic platform that offers clarity and speed to the process of project management. Its AI-driven features, alongside its ability to integrate with other tools, make it a comprehensive solution for managing complex projects. Regardless of whether you're a small team or a large organization, Notion can streamline your project management process, ensuring nothing falls by the wayside.

If you would like an in-depth course created by the official Notion team taking you through every stage of setting up the new Notion Projects feature and guiding you through its features and applications. You will be pleased to know a library of tutorials has been created for your viewing pleasure.



