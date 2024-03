The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has kept its iconic look for nearly 45 years, with the latest models sporting only minor tweaks to its classic design. The most noticeable updates include a sleeker radiator grille with four horizontal bars, refreshed front and rear bumpers with a more rounded design, new A-pillar cladding, and a roof spoiler lip for better aerodynamics and quieter rides.

Inside, it’s all about luxury meets tech. The G-Class now rocks the MBUX infotainment system, making it more digital savvy. It comes standard with cool features in the UK like KEYLESS-GO, temperature-controlled cupholders, and the Burmester® 3D surround sound. Fancy the MBUX High-End Rear-Seat Entertainment? That’s an option. Plus, safety and assistance tech got a boost, and with the expanded MANUFAKTUR range, customizing your G-Class is easier and more detailed than ever.

“The all-new G-Class raises the bar for real adventure on and off the road yet again. With an electrified drive portfolio, our pioneering MBUX infotainment system and additional comfort and off-road functions, it’s poised to continue its success story as THE Geländewagen. The all-new G-Class combines an outstanding driving experience with a state-of-the-art digital experience.”

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes G-Class over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source Mercedes Benz