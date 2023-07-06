Deep Field immersive AR experience combines Art, Technology, and Nature



Are you ready to embark on a captivating journey that combines art, technology, and the wonders of nature? Australian artists Tin Nguyen and Edward Cutting of Tin&Ed have created an awe-inspiring educational experience called Deep Field. This immersive augmented reality (AR) initiative, powered by iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, allows students and families worldwide to unleash their creativity and connect with the environment like never before.

Deep Field is an interactive art experience and app that invites visitors to explore the natural world through the lens of AR. Initially available at the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney and the Getty Center in Los Angeles, Deep Field takes participants on a journey of cocreation and connection. It encourages them to reimagine the environment and collaborate in real time, fostering a global community of creative minds.

Multisensory immersive AR experience

To make the experience even more immersive, Deep Field features a multichannel soundscape crafted by audio naturalist Martyn Stewart. This sonic backdrop showcases forgotten and extinct species, providing a newfound appreciation for the symphony of the natural world. Martyn Stewart’s foundation, The Listening Planet, has dedicated itself to capturing and sharing the sounds of our planet in hopes of preserving its future.

Harnessing the power and precision of iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, Deep Field empowers participants to draw their own flora and fauna inspired by works of art and the environment. Experimenting with vibrant colors, shapes, and textures, you can let your imagination run wild. The Deep Field iPad app acts as your virtual canvas, allowing you to contribute your creations to a global database filled with flora drawn by participants from around the world.

Deep Field AR

Thanks to the LiDAR Scanner on iPad Pro, your artworks come to life in breathtaking 3D structures that seamlessly blend into the physical space around you. Floors, walls, and ceilings transform into a newly imagined, immersive natural world adorned with your fantastical plant designs. Allow yourself to be captivated by the beauty of your own creations as they bloom before your eyes.

Guided Journey of Discovery

Deep Field serves as a guide, presenting new perspectives and encouraging us to think differently about our planet. From ancient plants that have thrived for centuries to imagined species yet to exist, this experience broadens our understanding of the natural world. By stepping into the shoes of a pollinator through the app’s UV mode, you’ll gain a unique perspective on the interconnectedness of ecosystems.

Creating an experience like Deep Field required a fusion of art, design, and cutting-edge technology. Tin Nguyen and Edward Cutting, leveraging their backgrounds in these fields, skillfully collaborated across multiple devices. They combined the power of MacBook Pro, Mac Studio with M1 Ultra, and Studio Display with the 3D platform Unity to develop intricate three-dimensional worlds that were optimized for real-time interaction.

The technology behind Deep Field

The Deep Field app was designed using Apple’s ARKit framework, seamlessly integrating depth-sensing features enabled by the M2 chip in iPad Pro. This technology unlocks the ability to produce realistic and dynamic 3D plant structures in AR. The state-of-the-art LiDAR Scanner in iPad Pro further enhances the experience by providing accurate depth-sensing capabilities, creating a more immersive and lifelike AR environment.

A new era of immersive experiences

Deep Field represents a remarkable intersection of art, technology, and nature. It offers an engaging educational experience that invokes creativity, promotes environmental consciousness, and fosters global collaboration. Through the power of iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, participants can cocreate a vibrant ecosystem where the invisible world of plants is brought to life in stunning AR. So, grab your Apple Pencil and immerse yourself in the wonders of Deep Field—you won’t be disappointed.

Source: Apple



