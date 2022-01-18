Affordable LiDAR sensor designed for makers from $297

Developers, makers and enthusiasts searching for an affordable LiDAR sensor may be interested in a new device from the team at Pudu in the form of the ECHOX-01A LiDAR sensor currently available to back via Kickstarter. The ECHOX-01A has been specifically created for makers and offers high-performance scanning at an affordable price.

The ECHOX-01A is a single-line DTOF LiDAR independently developed by PUDU, which has high reliability, stable navigation, high price–performance ratio, and strong Anti-light ability with a sample rate of 60,000 sample/sec frequency. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $297 or £220 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

ECHOX-01A LiDAR sensor

The ECHOX-01A model emits a high-frequency laser beam to scan the environment continuously in a clockwise direction through a single firing, rotating rapidly, and provides two-dimensional spatial point cloud data and object reflectivity through a ranging algorithm, allowing the machine to see the surroundings. Provide a strong guarantee for positioning, navigation, and obstacle avoidance.

“The continuous exploration in the robotics industry has helped PUDU possess a certain level of scientific and technological R&D capability. We hope that every geek and student in the world who loves DIY and self-development can benefit from our accumulated technology and enjoy the fun of technology together with us. The ECHOX-01A model emits a high-frequency laser beam to scan the environment continuously in a clockwise direction through a single firing, rotating rapidly, and provides two-dimensional spatial point cloud data and object reflectivity through a ranging algorithm, allowing the machine to see the surroundings. Provide a strong guarantee for positioning, navigation, and obstacle avoidance. “

With the assumption that the Pudu crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Pudu LiDAR sensor project watch the promotional video below.

“We are a team with diverse product design and engineering backgrounds. Members come from Tsinghua University, USTC, HKUST, UW, JHU, USYD, etc. With six years of experience, we have worked in developing, designing and producing commercial service robots. We have found that it was inaccessible to obtain a high performance, yet affordable LiDAR sensor currently, so we decided to develop and produce one. We hope that every geek and student in the world will be benefit from our technology and integrate LiDAR ECHOX-01A into your creations. “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the LiDAR sensor, jump over to the official Pudu crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals