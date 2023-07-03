How to restart and hard reset an iPad

In the world of technology, glitches, and issues are inevitable. Your iPad, like any other electronic device, might sometimes run into trouble. It may freeze, not respond as quickly as it should, or you may encounter strange software glitches. One of the simplest yet most effective solutions to solve these minor issues is to reset or restart the device. In this tutorial, we will guide you through the steps on how to hard reset and restart your iPad.

Before proceeding, it’s important to understand the distinction between a hard reset and a restart:

A restart , also known as a soft reset, is like rebooting your computer. It turns off your device and then turns it back on, which can often clear out any problematic code.

A hard reset, also known as a force restart, is a more drastic step. It not only reboots your iPad but also clears its memory (not your data), which can resolve more stubborn issues.

Note: None of these methods will erase your data or return your iPad to factory settings.

Part I: Restarting (Soft Reset) your iPad

Step 1: Press and hold the power button

On most iPads, the power button is on the top edge when you’re holding the device in portrait orientation. Hold it down until a slider appears on your iPad’s screen.

Step 2: Slide to power off

Swipe the slide to power off slider to the right. Your iPad’s screen will go black as it turns off.

Step 3: Turn your iPad back on

After your iPad’s screen goes black, you can turn it back on by pressing and holding the power button until you see the Apple logo.

Part II: Hard Resetting (Force Restart) your iPad

The process to hard reset your iPad varies slightly depending on the model, there are differences on how this is done between models that have a Home button and models which do not have a Home Button.

Hard Reset for iPad with Home Button (iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air)

Step 1: Press and hold the power button and the Home button

Hold both the power button and the Home button down at the same time.

Step 2: Continue to hold both buttons

Continue holding both buttons down until you see the Apple logo on your iPad’s screen. The Apple logo signifies a system restart. After a few seconds, your iPad should be up and running again.

Hard Reset for iPad with Face ID (iPad Pro 2018 and later)

Step 1: Press and release the volume up button

Quickly press and release the volume-up button located at the right side of the device.

Step 2: Press and release the volume down button

Quickly press and release the volume down button, located just below the volume up button.

Step 3: Press and hold the power button

Press and hold the power button, which is located on the top edge when you’re holding the iPad in portrait orientation. Keep holding this button until you see the Apple logo on the screen, indicating that the iPad is restarting.

Conclusion

In most cases, a simple restart can clear out minor software bugs or glitches. However, if your iPad is continually having issues, a hard reset can be a more effective tool. If the problems persist even after a hard reset, it might be worth reaching out to Apple Support or visiting an Apple Store for further help.

Remember, while resetting or restarting your device is a useful troubleshooting step, regular software updates also play a crucial role in keeping your device running smoothly. So always make sure your iPad is updated to the latest version of iOS.

Finally, if you’re selling or giving away your iPad and want to remove all of your data, you would need to perform a factory reset, which is a different process entirely. This article, however, focuses on soft and hard resets, which don’t involve data loss. We hope that you find this guide useful, if you have any comments, questions, or any suggestions, please leave a comment below and let us know. You can find out more information on how to hard reset your iPad over at Apple’s website.



