New Lexus Electric supercar teased in new photos

Lexus has released some photos and some details of a new electric sports car or supercar, we first heard some details about this new EV back in December along with the new Toyota EV range.

The new photos give us some more details on the design of the new Lexus supercar and it looks very impressive from the photos.

The new sports model will be part of a full line-up of BEVs Lexus will launch by 2030 under its Lexus Electrified brand vision. Through Lexus Electrified, the company aims to fully leverage the potential of electrification to increase the joy of driving for all its customers. It will also deliver the rewards of the Lexus Driving Signature, a unique driving experience founded on linear vehicle responses that are constantly faithful to the driver’s intentions, with seamless connection of deceleration, steering and acceleration at all times.

With the bold proportions and low ride height required for a high-performance sports car, the new model symbolises the future of the Lexus brand while also reviving the spirit of the iconic Lexus LFA. Acceleration from 0-62mph will be in the low two-second range and the cruising distance will exceed 430 miles (700km), thanks to the possible use of solid-state batteries.

