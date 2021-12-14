Toyota unveils new EV line up

Toyota has announced its new EV lineup, the company has unveiled a range of battery electric vehicles and it will be launching a total of 30 models by 2030.

The photo above shows all of these new electric vehicles by Toyota and Lexus, we will have details on the individual models in due course, there are 15 new electric vehicles.

Today, I would like to talk about Toyota’s strategy for achieving carbon neutrality—particularly our strategy for battery electric vehicles, which represent one of the most promising options. I believe that achieving carbon neutrality means realizing a world in which all people living on this planet continue to live happily. We want to help realize such a world. This has been and will continue to be Toyota’s wish and our mission as a global company. For that challenge, we need to reduce CO2 emissions as much as possible, as soon as possible.

We are living in a diversified world and in an era in which it is hard to predict the future. Therefore, it is difficult to make everyone happy with a one-size-fits-all option. That is why Toyota wants to prepare as many options as possible for our customers around the world. We believe that all electrified vehicles can be divided into two categories, depending on the energy that they use. One category is that of “carbon-reducing vehicles”. If the energy that powers vehicles is not clean, the use of an electrified vehicle, no matter what type it might be, would not result in zero CO2 emissions. The other category is that of “carbon-neutral vehicles”. Vehicles in this category run on clean energy and achieve zero CO2 emissions in the whole process of their use. We at Toyota will do our utmost to realize such vehicles. Today, we would like to present to you what we have been preparing for the future.

