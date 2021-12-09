Toyota Aygo X starts at £14795

The Toyota Aygo X was made official last month and now we have details on how much this new urban crossover will retail for.

Toyota has revealed that the new Aygo X will start at £14,795 in the UK and the first deliveries will be headed to customers next May.

The all-new Aygo X is a crossover unique in the A-segment, designed and produced in Europe to meet the demands of urban and suburban life in Europe.

In order to make the all-new Aygo X the best product offering in the segment, Toyota undertook thorough research into urban driving requirements across the continent by listening to customers’ desire for a stylish, compact and confident car.

The result is the newest compact car in Toyota’s line-up, built on the successful GA-B platform of the Toyota Global New Architecture (TNGA), first introduced with the new Yaris—the current Car of the Year 2021 in Europe—and more recently with the Yaris Cross.

Whether in the city or on open roads, a truly great A-segment car must stand out by being compact and agile in order to communicate confidence to the driver. It also needs to create and convey a sense of emotion, while integrating the best technological advances in a compact package that’s economical to run.

You can find out more information about the new Toyota Aygo X crossover over at Toyota’s website at the link below.

