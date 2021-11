Toyota Aygo X urban crossover revealed

Toyota has launched a new version of their Aygo, the Toyota Aygo X which is an urban crossover and it comes with an updated and more rugged design than the standard car.

The new Toyota Aygo X is 50mm taller than the standard car and it also gets a range of design changes and features and more.

The Aygo X takes a big step forward in terms of safety, introducing Toyota Safety Sense as standard in all markets for the first time on a compact A-segment model.

The latest Toyota Safety Sense employs a combination of monocular camera sensor and millimetre-wave radar, Pre-Collision System (PCS) with vehicle detection is now operates at higher speeds. Debuting on the Aygo X are day and night Pedestrian Detection, daytime Cyclist Detection, Collision Mitigation Support, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist and Emergency Steering Assist.

The Aygo X features additional passive safety features, such as structural reinforcements for impact absorption to ensure all-round safety.

You can find out more details about the new Toyota Aygo X over at Toyota at the link below, the car will go on sale next year and will start at £14,000 in the UK, the car certainly looks interesting from the photos.

Source Toyota

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more