Toyota Aygo X urban crossover revealed

Toyota has launched a new version of their Aygo, the Toyota Aygo X which is an urban crossover and it comes with an updated and more rugged design than the standard car.

The new Toyota Aygo X is 50mm taller than the standard car and it also gets a range of design changes and features and more.

The Aygo X takes a big step forward in terms of safety, introducing Toyota Safety Sense as standard in all markets for the first time on a compact A-segment model.

The latest Toyota Safety Sense employs a combination of monocular camera sensor and millimetre-wave radar, Pre-Collision System (PCS) with vehicle detection is now operates at higher speeds. Debuting on the Aygo X are day and night Pedestrian Detection, daytime Cyclist Detection, Collision Mitigation Support, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist and Emergency Steering Assist.

The Aygo X features additional passive safety features, such as structural reinforcements for impact absorption to ensure all-round safety.

You can find out more details about the new Toyota Aygo X over at Toyota at the link below, the car will go on sale next year and will start at £14,000 in the UK, the car certainly looks interesting from the photos.

Source Toyota

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals