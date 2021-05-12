New Lenovo Legion Intel gaming PCs



Lenovo has this week unveiled its new range of Lenovo Legion Intel gaming PCs, powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors supported by NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs with the latest raytracing technology. Pricing and availability is as follows :

– The Lenovo Legion 7i laptop with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 HK processor will start at $1,769.99 and is expected to be available starting June 2021.

– The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro laptop with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 H processor will start at $1,329.99 and is expected to be available starting June 2021.

– The Lenovo Legion 5i laptop available in 15-inch or 17-inch screen size with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 H processor will start at $969.99 and is expected to be available starting July 2021.

– The Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 gaming monitor with G-SYNC will start at $699.99 and is expected to be available starting October 2021.

The new Lenovo Legion laptops also feature:

– Greater eye protection from blue light on the world’s first 16-inch QHD gaming laptop display with 16:10 aspect ratio and up-to-165Hz refresh on the TÜV-certified Lenovo Legion 7i and Lenovo Legion 5i Pro laptops

– Faster millisecond key inputs compared to two generations ago and the precision of Lenovo Legion TrueStrike

– Lenovo Legion Coldfront 3.0 thermals that provide an increased airflow of 18 percent gen-to-gen and lower system temperatures for longer gameplay with zero throttling

– AI-optimized Lenovo Legion AI Engine for higher framerates that reduce in-game lag with overclock support by dynamically shifting power between the CPU and GPU for intensive titles that are either custom-tuned already or auto-detected by the system

– Premium extras such as the webcam kill switch for greater privacy on the laptop’s side and a wide array of input/output (I/O) port types on either side and at the rear for easy connection of accessories

“With iconic details in refined finishes and colors that consumers love, the new Lenovo Legion PCs offer the remarkable performance of NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs with the latest raytracing cinematics. On the new Lenovo Legion 7i, gamers can discover new levels of realism with up to 165W4 GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU. What’s more, the new Lenovo Legion 5i Pro and Lenovo Legion 5i laptops also support NVIDIA’s latest graphics including GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050, both yielding up to 95 W of total graphics power to get the most from AAA gaming titles.”

Source : Lenovo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals