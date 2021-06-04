New iPad Mini to come with similar design to iPad Air

Apple will be launching a new iPad Mini later this year and it looks like it will have a similar design to the iPad Air.

Apple will be ditching the Home Button on the new device, we presume they will use Touch ID on the power button like the iPad air.

The device will also be getting slimmer bezels than the current model and the display will apparently be larger than the current device, probably between 8.5 to 9 inches. The actual size of the tablet is expected to remain the same.

The new iPad Mini will apparently launch some time later in the year, it coulds possibly be revealed at Apple’s iPhone 13 event in September. As soon as we get some more information about the device and also the design changes and some photos of it we will let you guys know.

