New iPad Air in the works

Apple is reportedly developing the sixth-generation iPad Air, with the exact release date still under wraps. This information comes from Bloomberg’s tech analyst Mark Gurman in his recent Power On newsletter.

The last iPad Air was released in March 2023 and the device is powered by the Apple M1 processor, this new model is expected to get a new processor when it launches, although we are not expecting it to come with the new M3 processor which is coming later this year.

What is more likely is that the six-generation iPad Air will come with the Apple M2 processor, and Apple will reserve the M3 for its new range of Macs and also its high-end iPad models like the iPad Pro.

Apple is also expected to give the new iPad Air a range of other upgrades, this should some new cameras and more RAm than the current models, the design of the device is not expected to change.

Exactly when Apple will add this new model to its iPad range is not clear as yet, we are not expecting the device in September with the new iPhone 15 range, it will probably be launched sometime in March next year, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source Bloomberg



