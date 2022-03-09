2022 iPad Air unveiled at Apple Event

Yesterday Apple announced a range of new devices at its press event, we previously saw the 2022 iPhone SE, Apple also unveiled their 2022 iPad Air.

The 2022 iPad Air has had a significant upgrade over the previous model, the device comes with the Apple M1 Silicon processor. This is the same processor that Apple uses in its iPad Pro and MacBook notebooks.

The new iPad Air comes with a 10.9 inch LED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels.

The device features the Apple M1 processor with an 8-core CPU, 8-core graphics, Apple Neural Engine, and 8GB of RAM.

The new 2022 iPad Air comes with a 12-megapixel camera on the rear with an f/1.8 aperture, on the front of the device, there is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide FaceTime HD camera.

Pricing for the new iPad Air starts at $599 for the 64GB model and $749 for the 256GB model, you can find out more details at the link below.

“Whether it’s a college student taking elaborate notes, a content creator working on their latest project, or a gamer playing graphics-intensive titles, users love iPad Air for its amazing performance and versatility in such a portable design,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With the breakthrough M1 chip, Ultra Wide front camera with Centre Stage, and ultra-fast 5G, iPad Air is now more powerful, more capable, and simply more fun than ever.”

Source Apple

