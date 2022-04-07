New Honda Civic Type R sets record at Suzuka Circuit

Honda has announced that their new Honda Civic Type R has set a new lap record at the Suzuka Circuit, the car has yet to be made official.

The new lap record of 2 minutes 23.120 seconds was set back in March during testing, you can see more details below.

The new benchmark time was set during the new model’s final development evaluation on 15 March 2022. The all-new Civic Type R is the latest performance vehicle to prove itself on the iconic Suzuka International Racing Course, famous for its high-speed chicanes and challenging corners. The track, often described as one of the world’s greatest circuits, has been a test bed for performance Hondas since 1962 and has been home to the Japanese Formula 1 Grand Prix for all but two years since 1987.

The previous front-wheel drive lap record at Suzuka – 2 minutes 23.993 seconds – was set by a Civic Type R Limited Edition development car in February 2020. Before this, Honda’s tenth generation Civic Type R GT broke the front-wheel drive lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 2017 with a lap time of 7 minutes 43.8 seconds. A production specification Civic Type R GT went on to break front-wheel drive production car records at five legendary European racetracks.

You can find out more details about the lap record set by the Honda Civic Type R over at Honda at the link below, the car is coming later this year.

Source Honda

