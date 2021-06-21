New high end Apple MacBook Air in the works

Apple recently launched their new MacBook Air and now according to a recent report, the company is also working on a new high end version of the device.

The new MacBook Air with the Apple M1 processor launched last year, the device comes with impressive performance and there is apparently a more powerful version on the way.

We have been hearing rumors about the new MacBook Pro models with Apple M2 processors for some time, these were expected at WWDC but they were not announced, they are now expected some time in September.

According to recent reports, the high end MacBook Air will come with two USB-C ports and it will have the new Apple M2 processor which has yet to be made official. This new processor will apparently be the direct successor to the M1 chip.

The device will be priced above the current MacBook Air but below the MacBook Pro notebooks, it will apparently come in a range of colors just like the recently launched 24 inch MacBook.

The design of the device will apparently change, it will be thinner than the current model and it will get rid of the tapered design.

It is also rumored to come with MagSafe charging and will come with a mini-LED display, this is something that is rumored for the new 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro models. As yet there are no details on a launch date, all we know is some time this year.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals