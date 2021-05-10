Apple could launch new colorful M2 MacBook Air (Video)

Apple recently launched their new iMac range which comes with a new design and is available in various colors, the company may have something similar planned for the M2 MacBook Air.

According to a recent report, the new M2 MacBook Air will be available in a range of bright colors just like the iMac. The news comes in a video from Jon Prosser, lets find out some more details.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Apple are expected to launch a range of devices with their new M2 processor, as well as the MacBook Air we are also expecting to see a larger iMac which may measure somewhere between 27 and 30 inches.

With WWDC taking place in June we may find out more details about these new Mac around then, or we could end up having to wait later in the year and Apple could announce these new devices at the same time as the new iPhone 13 line up in September.

Source Jon Prosser, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals