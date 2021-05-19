New MacBook Air with M2 processor and 10 graphics cores in the works

Apple debuted their new M1 powered MacBook Air last year, the company is already working in a new version which could land later this year, this will feature the new M2 Apple silicon processor.

The new MacBook Air will apparently come with the new M2 processor and an updated GPU which will come with up to 10 graphics cores.

The latest rumor about a new MacBook Air comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, you can see what he had to say about the device below.

For a redesigned, higher-end ‌MacBook Air‌ planned for as early as the end of the year, Apple is planning a direct successor to the ‌M1‌ processor. That chip, codenamed Staten, will include the same number of computing cores as the ‌M1‌ but run faster. It will also see the number of graphics cores increase from seven or eight to nine or 10. Apple is also planning an update to the low-end 13-inch MacBook Pro with that same chip.

The new notebook is expected to launch sometime before the end of 2021, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you guys know.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

