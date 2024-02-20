New Garmin Forerunner 165 Series Launched

In the ever-evolving world of fitness technology, the launch of the Garmin Forerunner 165 Series marks a significant step forward for athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike. This new series combines cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features to enhance your training, monitor your health, and integrate seamlessly into your daily life. Let’s delve into what makes the Forerunner 165 Series a noteworthy addition to Garmin’s lineup. There are two models in the range, the Forerunner 165 and the Forerunner 165 Music.

At the heart of the Forerunner 165 Series is its AMOLED display, measuring 1.2 inches. This vibrant screen ensures that whether you’re checking your training stats, recovery insights, or smart notifications, everything is easily readable at a glance. The clarity and color reproduction of the AMOLED technology make it a pleasure to interact with your device during a run or in the comfort of your home.

If you’re aiming to prepare for a race or simply improve your fitness, the Forerunner 165 offers race adaptive training plans. These plans are not just generic advice; they’re tailored to your personal goals and capabilities. By entering race details into the Garmin Connect app, you receive training tips, daily workout suggestions, and even completion time predictions, helping you to train smarter, not harder.

One of the standout features of the Forerunner 165 Series is its ability to measure wrist-based running power and dynamics. This means you can view real-time power and crucial running metrics such as cadence, stride length, and ground contact time directly from your wrist. This feature is invaluable for those looking to improve their running form without the need for additional sensors or equipment.

Understanding the impact of your workouts is key to improving your fitness. The Training Effect feature provides insights into how your runs and workouts are influencing your overall fitness levels. This feedback allows you to adjust your training intensity and duration to maximize benefits and minimize the risk of injury.

With the Garmin Connect app, creating or finding courses has never been easier. Whether you’re into running, biking, or any other outdoor activity, you can sync these courses directly to your watch. Additionally, the Forerunner 165 Series offers more than 25 activity profiles, including new workouts for strength, HIIT, cardio, yoga, and Pilates, ensuring that your training never becomes monotonous.

For those who love to train with music, the Forerunner 165 Music model allows you to download songs and playlists from your Spotify®, Deezer, or Amazon Music accounts for phone-free listening. Coupled with audio prompts for guided workouts and performance alerts, your training sessions can be both informative and enjoyable. Furthermore, Garmin Pay™ contactless payments add a layer of convenience for your post-workout activities.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 Series is a testament to Garmin’s commitment to innovation and user satisfaction. With its blend of advanced fitness tracking, health monitoring, and smart features, it’s designed to support your active lifestyle comprehensively. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting on your fitness journey, the Forerunner 165 Series offers the tools and insights you need to achieve your goals.

Both the new Garmin Forerunner 165 and Forerunner 165 Music are now available to buy. Pricing starts at £249.99 for the Forerunner 165 and £289.99 for the Forerunner 165 Music, you can find out more details at the link below,

Source Garmin



