New Fiat (500) RED launched, starts at £16,435

Fiat has teamed up with the charity (RED) and is launching some special edition versions of their Fiat 500, the Fiat (500) RED.

Pricing for the new Fiat (500) RED starts at £16,435 on the road for the mild hybrid model, the all electric version will start at £22,995.

The all-electric New (500)RED includes hallmarks that make it immediately recognisable starting with the 500 logo on the front and the Fiat logo on the tailgate, now red for the first time as a tribute to the partnership. The dedicated badge at the base of the rear window and the 500 logo in the middle of the steering wheel with soft touch upholstery, serve as further reminders of the partnership.

As well as the new and exclusive red exterior paint by (RED), this model also comes in Mineral Grey, Ice White and Onyx Black. Unusually for an interior, the driver’s seat is one colour – red – with the other three passenger seats in black. For those who prefer uniformity of colour, the model is also available with all the seats in black with a contrasting (500)RED logo, or all in red with a black logo. Another unique (RED) touch includes the accelerator pedal in red anodised aluminium, available in combination with black passenger seats and the red driver’s seat.

Fiat has announced that Fiat, Jeep and RAM will donate £4 million to (RED) over the next three years, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Fiat

