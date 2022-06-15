New entry-level iPad to features A14 Bionic and USB-C

Apple has a number of new iPads coming this year, this will include the new M2 iPad Pros and now we have detail on the new entry-level iPad.

According to a recent report, the entry-level iPad will get a number of upgrades, this will include an Apple A14 Bionic processor.

The new iPad will also get some other upgrades, Apple will apparently switch the device from their Lightning connector to USB-C.

Apple uses a USB-C connection on its iPad Pro models, it is expected to switch all of its devices to this connector over the next few years. This would mean that all models of the iPad will have USB-C, it is not clear as yet when this will happen on the iPhone.

The entry-level iPad will apparently also come with 5G for the cellular model, the device is also rumored to come with a new display.

It will apparently feature a 10.5-inch Retina display, the current model features a 10.2-inch display, we can also expect more RAM than the current model.

The existing entry-level iPad retails for $329, it is not clear as yet whether Apple will keep the same pricing or if the device will see a price increase.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

