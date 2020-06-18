New BMW M5 shown off on video

The new BMW M5 and M5 Competition were made official yesterday and now we get to have a look at the car in a new promo video from BMW.

The new BMW M5 comes with 592 horsepower and the M5 Competition comes with 625 horsepower, the M5 Competition has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 189 miles per hour.

Whilst there are two new models of the car, for some reason only the more expensive M5 Competition will be sold in the UK. Prices for the new M5 Competition will start at £98,095 when it goes on sale in the UK.

Source BMW / YouTube

