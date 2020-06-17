New BMW M5 and BMW M5 Competition get official

BMW has announced its latest performance versions of their 5 Series, the BMW M5 and BMW Competition.

The M5 comes with 592 horsepower and the M5 Competition comes with 625 horsepower, the M5 Competition has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 189 miles per hour.

Fusing a high-revving, 625hp 4.4-litre V8 turbocharged engine with a finely-tuned chassis that incorporates new dampers, the BMW M5 Competition delivers the everyday usability and comfort of an executive saloon twinned with driving pleasure and exceptional on-track ability.

With its unrivalled package including newly introduced features such as M Mode and a central information display enlarged to 12.3 inches, the BMW M5 Competition is a more compelling proposition than ever.

You can find out ore details about the new BMW M5 and BMW Competition over at BMW at the link below. The M5 model will apparently not be available in the UK, only the M5 Competition and prices will start at £98.095.

Source BMW, Autocar

