New BMW 2 Series available in the UK for £34,980 OTR

The new BMW 2 Series is now available to order in the UK from £34,980 on the road, there are a number of models in the range, the car was unveiled last year.

The range includes the top model, the BMW M240i xDrive Coupe which comes with 374 horsepower. The car has a 0 to 62 time of 4.3 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 155.

The standalone vehicle concept of the BMW 2 Series Coupé puts clear water between it and the BMW 1 Series models (which are based on an advanced front-wheel-drive architecture) and borrows extensively from the technology used in the BMW 3 Series and BMW 4 Series. As a result, the new BMW 2 Series Coupé occupies a defiantly niche position in both the brand’s model portfolio and among its rivals.

The UK market launch begins in March 2022 with three model variants initially available. Topping the range is the all-wheel-drive BMW M240i xDrive Coupé, which is powered by a 374hp six-cylinder in-line engine, while customers can also choose from four-cylinder petrol and diesel versions in the standard M Sport specification.

You can find out more details about the 2022 BMW 2 Series over at the BMW website at the link below, the car is now available to order from BMW ahead of its launch.

Source BMW

