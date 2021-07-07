BMW have been teasing their new model in their 2 series range for a while, this is the new BMW 2 Series Coupe which has just been made official today.

There will be three models in the range, the petrol 220i coupe which will come with 184 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque. This model comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 147 miles per hour.

BMW are also launching one diesel option, the 220d Coupe, this model will come with mild hybrid technology and it will have 190 horsepower. The diesel model comes with a 0 to 62 time of 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 147 miles per hour.

The top model in the range will be the BMW M240i xDrive Coupe, this version gets 374 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. The 240i comes with a 0 to 62 time of just 4.3 seconds and it will a limited top speed of 155 miles per hour.

You can find out more information about the new BMW 2 Series Coupe over at BMW at the link below, the cars are headed to the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week. BMW will start taking orders for the cars next year, pricing starts at £34,980 for the 220i, £36,900 for the 220d and £45,795 for the M240i model.

Source BMW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals