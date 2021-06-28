New BMW 2 Series Coupe to be unveiled at Goodwood

BMW have announced that their new BMW 2 Series Coupe will be unveiled at this years Goodwood Festival of Speed.

We recently heard that Goodwood would be going ahead as normal and we will get to see the new 2 Series Coupe for the first time at the event as well as other vehicles from other manufacturers.

BMW have been teasing their new BMW 2 Series Coupe for a while, we first saw some camouflaged photos of the car back in May and we will finally get to see the car early next month. BMW have said that the car will be unveiled on the first day of this years Festival of Speed, the 8th of July.

BMW will also be showing off some together new vehicles at Goodwood, this will include the UK premiere of the new BMW iX and the BMW i4.

The car maker will also be using the BMW M5 CS for the hill climb and their will be a special edition BMW M4 Competition x KITH on display shown off at the event.

You can find out more information about exactly what BMW has planned for this years Goodwood Festival of speed over at their website at the link below.

Source BMW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals