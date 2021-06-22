2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed will go ahead as a pilot event

Good news for car fans as the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed will go ahead as planned and the event will be a pilot event and part of the Events Research Programme (ERP).

The event is already sold out for the three days of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, there are still a limited number of tickets available for the Thursday.

As a pilot, all people on site will need to agree to the conditions of entry set out by the Events Research Programme in order to enjoy the event safely. This will include either having had both doses of the vaccine at least 14 days before the event, or proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test, which can be taken at home or at a recognised centre free of charge, within 48 hours of the event.

We will announce further details around conditions of entry, consent required from all fans to opt into the Event Research Programme and NHS Test and Trace requirements shortly.

You can find out more information about the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed over at their website at the link below. It is great news for car and racing fans that this years festival will take place as planned and we look forward to finding out more details about the event.

Source Goodwood

