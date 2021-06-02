New BMW iX EV gets official

As well as unveiling the new BMW i4, BMW also unveiled another electric vehicle, the new BMW iX and there will be two power options at launch.

The two models will be the iX xDrive50 with 523 horsepower and the iX xDrive40 with 326 horsepower, the 50 model has a range of up to 391 miles and the 40 model up to 264 miles.

The BMW iX is ready for series production and is due to arrive on the world’s roads from November 2021. The BMW Group’s new technology flagship combines locally emission-free driving pleasure, sporting agility and a compelling operating range with a character profile dedicated squarely to sustainability. With its trailblazing design and an interior devoted to luxurious spaciousness, the BMW iX embodies a fresh new take on the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) concept. Conceived from the outset for purely electric mobility, this model is based on a new toolkit for the future, whose vast potential for innovations in the areas of automated driving, operation, connectivity and digital services translates into a premium mobility experience unparalleled in this segment.

You can find out more information about the new BMW iX EV over at BMW at the link below, ir will go on sale in the UK in November.

Source BMW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals