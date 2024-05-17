New Bentley Continental GT Will Have 771 HP

Bentley, the renowned British luxury car manufacturer, has previewed the fourth-generation Continental GT, a groundbreaking vehicle that showcases the company’s commitment to combining unparalleled performance with innovative sustainability. The new Continental GT is the first car to feature Bentley’s innovative Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, which delivers an astonishing 771 horsepower (782 PS) and 1000 Nm of torque. This makes it the most powerful Bentley road car ever produced in the company’s illustrious 105-year history.

A Fusion of Power and Eco-Friendliness

The Bentley Continental GT Ultra Performance Hybrid is not merely a display of raw power; it also sets new benchmarks in sustainability within the luxury automotive sector. The car’s advanced hybrid technology allows for a seamless blend of exhilarating performance and eco-friendly driving. With an electric-only range of 50 miles (80 km), the Continental GT enables zero-emission driving in urban environments, making it an ideal choice for those who prioritize environmental responsibility without compromising on performance.

Moreover, the hybrid system ensures that long-distance journeys are both efficient and thrilling. The Continental GT’s intelligent powertrain management system optimizes energy usage, resulting in a CO2 figure (WLTP) of under 50 g/km. This achievement marks a significant step forward in Bentley’s pursuit of sustainable luxury, as the company aims to reduce its environmental impact while maintaining its reputation for crafting exceptional vehicles.

Advanced Chassis Technology for Unrivaled Driving Dynamics

In addition to its impressive powertrain, the Bentley Continental GT Ultra Performance Hybrid boasts a suite of advanced chassis technologies that elevate its driving dynamics to new heights. The car features an active all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring, which intelligently distributes power to each wheel for optimal traction and handling in various driving conditions.

The Continental GT also incorporates four-wheel steering, enhancing both low-speed maneuverability and high-speed stability. This innovative system allows the rear wheels to turn in the opposite direction to the front wheels at low speeds, reducing the turning circle and improving agility in tight spaces. At higher speeds, the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the front wheels, providing increased stability and responsiveness.

Other notable chassis features include an electronic Limited Slip Differential, which optimizes power delivery to the rear wheels, and a 48V electric active anti-roll control system that minimizes body roll during cornering. The Continental GT also benefits from advanced dual-valve dampers, which continuously adjust to road conditions, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride without compromising handling precision.

Luxurious Handcrafted Interior

True to Bentley’s reputation for uncompromising luxury, the Continental GT Ultra Performance Hybrid features a meticulously handcrafted interior that showcases the finest materials and attention to detail. The cabin is adorned with premium leather upholstery, hand-polished wood veneers, and exquisite metal accents, creating an atmosphere of refined opulence.

The Continental GT also incorporates state-of-the-art technology to enhance the driving experience. A high-resolution digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system provide intuitive access to a wide range of features, including navigation, audio, and climate control. The car’s advanced connectivity options allow seamless integration with smartphones and other devices, ensuring that drivers and passengers remain connected and entertained throughout their journey. We are looking forward to seeing the final car when it launches.

Source Bentley



