Samsung’s Exynos Auto V920 to power Hyundai Infotainment systems

Samsung has announced that its Exynos Auto V920 will power the next generation Hyundai Infotainment systems in their future vehicles, the processor is a 10-core CPU and it is designed to offer significant performance gains for CPU, GPU, and NPU.

Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced that its latest automotive processor, the Exynos Auto V920, has been selected to power Hyundai Motor Company’s next-generation in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems, which are expected to roll out by 2025. This marks Samsung’s first collaboration on automotive semiconductors with Hyundai Motor, a global mobility leader.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Hyundai Motor, a prominent global mobility manufacturer, and we anticipate that this partnership will further solidify our position in the automotive infotainment space,” said Jae Geol Pyee, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, System LSI Business at Samsung Electronics. “Through close collaboration with our global customers and ecosystem partners, we will continue to create state-of-the-art automotive chip solutions that offer a safe and enjoyable mobility experience.”

You can find out more details about the Samsung Exynos Auto V920 processor and Samsung’s new partnership with Hyundai for their in-vehicle Infotainment systems over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals