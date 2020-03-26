New Apple MacBook Air taken apart by iFixit

Apple launched a new 2020 MacBook Air this week and now the guys from iFixit have taken the device apart to find out what was inside it.

The design of the new MacBook Air has changes slightly over the previous model, this one comes with the same new scissor keyboard that is used in the 16 inch MacBook Pro.

This updated keyboard is designed to get rid of the issues that many people had with the previous butterfly keyboard that Apple has been using on it MacBooks over the last few years.

The guys from iFixit score devices they take apart between 1 to 10, 10 means it is very easy to repair and 1 means it is very difficult to repair. The new Apple MacBook Air managed to score 4 out of 10, this means that the device is difficult to repair.

Source iFixit

