New Apple MacBook Air from £999

As well as announcing the launch of their new Apple iPad Pro tablet today, Apple has also announced the availability of its new MacBook Air with prices starting from $999 or £999 for the 256 GB version. The new MacBook Air offers up to twice the CPU performance of the previous generation and is equipped with the new Magic Keyboard and twice the storage capacity. Once again the MacBook Air, is available in Space Grey, Silver and Gold finishes and comes preloaded with macOS Catalina, the latest version of Apple’s desktop operating system.

Features of the new MacBook Air laptop include :

– A three-mic array for more clear voice capture for FaceTime calls with friends and family.

– The industry-best Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and multi-touch navigation.

– Thunderbolt 3 ports for data transfer, charging and video output in a single connector.

– Support for up to a 6K external display, a first for MacBook Air.

– Advanced stereo speakers for immersive, wide stereo sound for activities like watching Apple TV+ content or playing games in Apple Arcade.

“The new MacBook Air delivers up to two times faster CPU performance2 and up to 80 percent faster graphics performance,3 letting customers breeze through daily activities and play more games. Now starting with 256GB of storage, MacBook Air allows customers to store even more movies, photos and files. With its brilliant 13-inch Retina display for vivid images and sharp text, Touch ID for easy login and secure online purchases, spacious trackpad, and all-day battery life combined with the power of macOS Catalina, it’s the best MacBook Air ever made.”

Specifications of the new standard MacBook Air $999 include :

– 1.1GHz Dual-Core Core i3 Processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz

– 256GB Storage

– Touch ID

– Retina display with True Tone

– 1.1GHz dual-core 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor

– Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz

– Intel Iris Plus Graphics

– 8GB 3733MHz LPDDR4X memory

– 256GB SSD storage

– Magic Keyboard

– Touch ID

– Force Touch trackpad

– Two Thunderbolt 3 ports

Specifications of the MacBook Air $1,299 include :

– 1.1GHz Quad-Core Core i5 Processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.5GHz

– 512GB Storage

– Touch ID

– Retina display with True Tone

– 1.1GHz quad-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor

– Turbo Boost up to 3.5GHz

– Intel Iris Plus Graphics

– 8GB 3733MHz LPDDR4X memory

– 512GB SSD storage¹

– Magic Keyboard

– Touch ID

– Force Touch trackpad

– Two Thunderbolt 3 ports

Source : Apple

