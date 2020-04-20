New Apple AirPods Pro Lite coming next month

We have been hearing rumors about some new AirPods from Apple, the Apple AirPods Pro Lite which were supposed to launch at Apple’s press event that did not take place at the end of March. The event was cancelled due to the cornonavirus outbreak.

According to a recent report the new AirPods will be launched next moth, the news comes from Jon Prosser who has also said that Apple will launch a new MacBook Pro next month.

New AirPods (which were supposed to be at the March Event) are now ready to go. Probably alongside the MacBook Pro next month. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 19, 2020

There are no details on what hardware these new AirPods will come with, they will share a similar design to the existing AirPods Pro but will be more affordable. The current AirPods Pro retail for $249 and the standard AirPods cost $159, so these new ones could retail for $199.

Apple has been slowly releasing products that were expected to launch at the cancelled event, this had included the new iPad Pro and the new iPhone SE. As soon as we get some more information on exactly when the new AirPods Pro Lite will launch we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

