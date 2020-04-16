2020 iPhone SE gets official

We have been hearing lots of rumors about the new 2020 iPhone SE, Apple has now announced their new budget iPhone and it will retail for $399.

The new iPhone SE comes with a 4.7 inch display that has a resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels and it is powered by the same Apple A13 Bionic processor that is used in the iPhone 11 Pro handsets.

The device comes with come with a choice of 64GB, 128GB or 256GB, Apple have not revealed how much RAM it has but it should be around 3GB. The device shares a similar design to Apple’s iPhone 8 handsets.

The 2020 iPhone SE comes with single front and rear cameras, one the back there is a 12 megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture and 5x digital zoom. It can record 4K video at up to 6o frames per second. On the front of the handset is a 7 megapixel camera with a f/2.2 aperture and it can record Full HD video at 30 frames per second.

The new entry level iPhone comes with an IP67 rating and it can be placed in up to 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes. The handset features a Home Button and Apple’s Touch ID, it also supports Apple Pay and it will be available in a choice of three colors, Black, White or Product Red.

The 64GB model will retail for $299, the $128GB model $449 and the 256GB model $549, you can find out more details about this new budget iPhone over at Apple at the link below,

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals