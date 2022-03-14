New 2023 Mac Mini could keep same design

Apple recently launched their new Mac Studio which has a similar design to the Mac Mini, according to a recent report, the 2023 Mac Mini will keep the same design as the current model.

There have been rumors that Apple will update the design of the Mac Mini and a new model was expected to launch at WWDC 2022 in June.

The news that Apple will keep the same design for the new Mac Mini comes in a tweet from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, you can see the tweet below.

I think the new Mac mini in 2023 will likely remain the same form factor design. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 12, 2022

We recently heard a rumor that the new 2023 Mac Mini would come with two different processor options, the M2 and M2 Pro.

These processors will not be as powerful as the ones used in the Apple Mac Studio that was recently launched by Apple.

We are also expecting to see some other new Macs from Apple at their Worldwide Developer Conference in June, this will also include a new Mac Pro. We are looking forward to finding out more details about exactly what Apple has planned for its Mac lineup for the rest of the year.

Source Ming-Chi Kuo

Image Credit: Zollotech

