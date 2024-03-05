New 13 Inch and 15 Inch Apple MacBook Air Unveiled

Apple has unveiled its 2024 MacBook Air lineup and there are two models in the range, the 13 inch MacBook Air and the 15 inch MacBook Air. Both of the new models of the MacBook Air are powered by the Apple M3 processor.

The new 2024 Apple MacBook Air is 60 percent faster than the Ap[ple M1 chip and up to 13 times faster than the Intel-powered MacBook Air, and they come with up to 18 hours of battery life.

“MacBook Air is our most popular and loved Mac, with more customers choosing it over any other laptop. And today it gets even better with the M3 chip and new capabilities,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “From college students pursuing their degrees, to business users who need powerful productivity, or anyone who simply wants the unmatched combination of performance, portability, and industry-leading battery life, all in a fanless design, the new MacBook Air continues to be the world’s best thin and light laptop.”

Built using industry-leading 3-nanometer technology, the M3 chip brings even faster performance and more capabilities to MacBook Air. Featuring a powerful 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and support for up to 24GB of unified memory, the new MacBook Air is up to 60 percent faster than the model with M1 and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.1 It also features up to 18 hours of battery life, which is up to six hours longer than an Intel-based MacBook Air.

You can find out more details about the new 2024 MacBook Air models over at Apple at the link below, they are available to order from today and will be available in Apple stores from this Friday the 8th of March.

Source Apple



