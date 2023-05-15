Modular car washer kit features power washer, vacuum and more

Car enthusiasts or those looking to make the job of cleaning their cars a little easier might be interested in the BAYU 2 Pro a new modular car washer kit which has launched via Kickstarter this month and already raised over double its required pledge goal was still 41 days remaining. The kit has been specifically designed to provide the ultimate modular and portable automotive car maintenance kit and features a number of unique benefits. Early bird supporter pledges are now available for the revolutionary project from roughly $129 or £104 (depending on current exchange rates).

Battery-powered

BAYU 2 Pro includes USB-C and USB ports, wireless charging capabilities, and even a DC output. At its heart lies an automotive-grade power battery pack, boasting a gargantuan capacity of 19200mAh. This isn’t just any ordinary battery – its longevity is truly awe-inspiring. Imagine this: you could power a car washing machine for a solid 40 minutes, or run a vacuum cleaner for an entire hour. Need to inflate a tire? It can keep an air pump going for another 40 minutes. And if you’re planning a camping trip or simply need to light up a dark corner, this power bank can fuel a bright light for anywhere between 9 to 20 hours.

BAYU 2 Pro car washer specifications

“Cars are one of the best things invented in the 20th century, and they keep getting better with time. We can’t live without them now since they make everything so much easier for us. But sometimes, they can also cause a few issues. Like, the car body can get pretty dirty and needs a good wash, there can be a lot of trash inside that we need to clean up, and tire punctures can be dangerous while driving. So, we’re here.”

The BAYU 2 Pro battery can also revive the life of three mobile phones simultaneously, saving you from those desperate quests for an outlet. Safeguarding all these features is a meticulously designed battery management system. It’s a bulwark against common battery threats like overcharge, over-discharge, and overcurrent.

It’s also a protects against short-circuits and temperature fluctuations, ensuring that your power bank always maintains its top-notch safety quality. In essence, this power bank isn’t just a portable charger – it’s a robust, reliable partner in all your power needs, a testament to advanced technology wrapped in a compact package.

Car power washer

“As car users, we often buy car-related products such as car wash machines, vacuum cleaners, air pumps, car lighting, and phone holders. But once we put them in our cars, we realize that every product has vastly different designs, shapes, sizes, and colours, and they take up a lot of space. Additionally, since these wireless products have limited internal space, they can’t use large batteries, which results in poor battery life and affects our usage and experience. Furthermore, every product needs to be charged separately, which takes up a lot of time.”

Car maintenance kit

Assuming that the BAYU 2 Pro funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the BAYU 2 Pro car maintenance kit project scan the promotional video below.

“The maximum water pressure of the direct spray of the car washer is 200psi. Its water pressure is not the strongest on the market, but it can fully meet various cleaning needs, and its weight is only 1300g. The 40-degree nozzle has the largest flushing area When the power bank is out of power, the optional 5-meter-long car power cord can be used to power the car washer. With this cord, you don’t have to worry about the battery life of the car washer anymore.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the car maintenance kit, jump over to the official BAYU 2 Pro crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

