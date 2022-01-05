Improve your gaming performance with the NETGEAR Orbi Game Booster tools

If you are looking to get the best performance from your NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming router and improve your gaming experience, you may be pleased to know that NETGEAR has announced the release of a new NETGEAR Game Booster service. Providing Orbi customers with a new set of router tools to “enhance network performance and minimize lag for the ultimate gaming experience” says NETGEAR.

The new NETGEAR Game Booster membership service will be made available during Q1 2022 and will cost $49.99 per year after a 30-day free trial to Orbi Tri-band WiFi 6 mesh systems in the form of the series 750 and 850 Routers first followed shortly afterwards by the Orbi Quad-band WiFi 6E system series 960.

Improve your gaming performance

– Ping Heatmap: View ping rates of servers for your preferred games, create a ping schedule for them, and see servers’ historical data to better strategize your Game server pick.

– Geo-Filter: Dramatically reduce lag by controlling the server that you connect to. Choose servers based on distance and ping rate in Geo-Filter or Geo-Fencing mode. Outline boundaries on a map to save the best-performing servers and block undesirable ones.

– Network Priority: With multiple devices needing bandwidth, congestion slows you down. Now, you can eliminate lag, by allocating and prioritizing bandwidth usage across your home, and move your game apps to the front of the line.

– – Bandwidth Allocation: Control bandwidth across all applications and connected devices. Control the amount of bandwidth each receives, as well as setting download and upload speeds.

– – Traffic Prioritization: Gaming traffic is automatically detected and prioritized. Apply rules to services and ports based on data usage.

“Gamers know that timing is everything, and now along with a powerful PC or premium game console, quality WiFi is an equally important part of the experience and can mean the difference between winning and losing, even by a fraction of a second. This is why NETGEAR Game Booster, powered by DumaOS, includes three core components all easily controlled from the Orbi App, that directly influence gamers’ number one pain point – lag. With a Ping Heatmap and Geo-Filter, the service gives players the power to identify and choose the fastest game servers for their preferred games, thereby reducing ping by up to 93 per cent. It also helps prioritize network bandwidth to gaming devices and applications with a Network Priority feature.”

Source : NETGEAR

