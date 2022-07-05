Ubisoft shutting down 15 game servers on September 1st 2022

Following on from the game closures back in April, Ubisoft has this week officially announced that it will be decommissioning, closing down 15 game servers in a few months time. The closures will take effect on September 1, 2022 and Ubisoft has detailed each game and platform that will be decommissioned in an article published to its official site.

“Closing the online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles. To help us achieve this, a number of older titles will be added to our list of decommissioned online services on 1 September 2022.”

Game servers that will be decommissioned by Ubisoft include the PC version of Anno 2070 removing multiplayer support. PC and PlayStation 3 Assassin’s Creed II servers. Assassin’s Creed 3 (2012 Release) on PC PlayStation 3, Wii U and Xbox 360, although Remastered versions of the game are not affected. Ubisoft says “You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.”

Other games affected by the Ubisoft game server closer include Far Cry 3, Driver San Francisco, Assassin’s Creed Revelations, Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Ghost Recon Future Soldier, Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands, Rayman Legends, Silent Hunter 5, Space Junkies, Splinter Cell: Blacklist and ZombiU.

Plan for full details on all the games affected in the platforms jump over to the official Ubisoft website by following the link below.

Source : TPU : Ubisoft

