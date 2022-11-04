Netflix Basic with Ads plan launches for $6.99 a month

Netflix has launched its most affordable streaming plan to date, the Netflix Basic with Ads plan and it will cost $6.99 a month.

This new streaming plan comes with adverts and streaming in the plan is limited to 720p, on this plan you will not be able to download movies and TV shows to watch when you are offline.

Basic with Ads — a plan with everything people love about Netflix, at a lower price, with a few ads in-between — complements our existing plans and provides consumers with more choices to access the films and series people are currently talking about.

We couldn’t have done this without our advertising partner, Microsoft, and the many advertisers from around the world who have chosen to show their ads on our service. While there are no official launch partners nor category exclusivity, Tiffany & Co.’s ad featuring Beyoncé was the first ad to ever run on the service in Canada on November 1, and members in twelve countries can expect to see ads from several of the world’s most recognized brands, such as GM, L’Oreal, McDonald’s, LVMH, Subway, Target, Heinz and Carnival Cruises.

This new plan is now available in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, and Australia. You can find out more details about the new Netflix Basic with Ads plan over at the Netflix website at the link below.

Source Netflix

Image Credit: Venti Views



