Netflix Basic ad supported plan cost $6.99

We have been hearing about the new Netflix Basic ad supported plan, it will cost $6.99 in the USA and it will launch on the 3rd of November.

Netflix Basic will cost £4.99 a month in the UK and it will be available in 12 countries at launch, these include Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the US.

Basic with Adverts will launch just six months after we first announced the option of a lower priced adverts plan. None of this would have been possible without our team’s hard work or Microsoft’s extraordinary partnership. The switch from linear is happening at an ever increasing speed, with streaming now surpassing broadcast and cable in the US. We’re confident that with Netflix starting at £4.99 a month, we now have a price and plan for every fan. While it’s still very early days, we’re pleased with the interest from both consumers and the advertising community and couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead. As we learn from and improve the experience, we expect to launch in more countries over time.

You can find out more details about the new Netflix Basic advert-supported plan over at the Netflix website at the link below.

Source Netflix

Image Credit: Mollie Sivaram



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals